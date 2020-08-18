Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] gain 421.87% so far this year. What now?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CAPR] closed the trading session at $6.68 on 08/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.10, while the highest price level was $6.70. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Capricor Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Exosome Platform for COVID-19-Novel Multivalent Exosome mRNA and VLP Vaccine Candidates Underway in Animal Studies–Preclinical Data Shows Positive Antibody Response-.

CAP-1002 for COVID-19-Expanded Access Emergency Use Series Published in Peer Reviewed Journal–Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase II IND Submitted to FDA–Plan to Initiate Study in Third Quarter, Subject to FDA Approval- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program-Reported Positive Top-Line 12-month Results from HOPE-2 Study–In Discussions with FDA on Next Steps in Pathway Forward-.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 421.87 percent and weekly performance of 9.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 370.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, CAPR reached to a volume of 1694923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAPR shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6.50 to $8.60. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2018, representing the official price target for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.15 to $6.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CAPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 219.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

CAPR stock trade performance evaluation

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, CAPR shares gained by 25.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 370.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.79, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -769.52. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -760.36.

Return on Total Capital for CAPR is now -84.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.36. Additionally, CAPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] managed to generate an average of -$477,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.10 and a Current Ratio set at 19.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAPR.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 3.10% of CAPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 198,800, which is approximately 91.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 148,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in CAPR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.79 million in CAPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR] by around 708,593 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 280,779 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 62,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 927,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAPR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 491,579 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 280,103 shares during the same period.