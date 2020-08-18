Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
Companies

BTIG Research lifts electroCore Inc. [ECOR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Finance

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Is Currently 2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
ONEOK Inc. jumped around 0.68 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.49 at the close of the session, up 2.36%. The company...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of APi Group Corporation [APG] reaches 2.40B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
APi Group Corporation plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.43 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo Upgrade Celanese Corporation [CE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Celanese Corporation slipped around -1.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $102.00 at the close of the session, down -0.97%. The company...
Read more
Industry

KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Harsco Corporation [HSC] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Harsco Corporation closed the trading session at $16.95 on 08/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.73, while...
Read more

electroCore Inc. [NASDAQ: ECOR] closed the trading session at $2.27 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.03, while the highest price level was $2.38. The company report on August 13, 2020 that electroCore Announces Second Quarter Financial Results.

Received EUA and initiated gammaCore Sapphire CV distribution process for certain known or suspected COVID-19 patients experiencing asthma exacerbations.

Generated sequential increase in revenue .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.77 percent and weekly performance of 1.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 114.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 152.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, ECOR reached to a volume of 5369663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about electroCore Inc. [ECOR]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for electroCore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for electroCore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on ECOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for electroCore Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

ECOR stock trade performance evaluation

electroCore Inc. [ECOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, ECOR shares gained by 40.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for electroCore Inc. [ECOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.40, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.20 for the last 200 days.

electroCore Inc. [ECOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and electroCore Inc. [ECOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1844.61 and a Gross Margin at +51.60. electroCore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1888.81.

Return on Total Capital for ECOR is now -94.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, electroCore Inc. [ECOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.32. Additionally, ECOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, electroCore Inc. [ECOR] managed to generate an average of -$885,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.electroCore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for electroCore Inc. [ECOR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, electroCore Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECOR.

electroCore Inc. [ECOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 18.80% of ECOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 892,358, which is approximately 4.996% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 265,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in ECOR stocks shares; and BUDROS, RUHLIN & ROE, INC., currently with $0.46 million in ECOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in electroCore Inc. [NASDAQ:ECOR] by around 596,869 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,750,076 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 95,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,442,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECOR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,961 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 910,249 shares during the same period.

Previous articleConocoPhillips [COP] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $52
Next articleStandpoint Research slashes price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] – find out why.

More articles

Companies

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Is Currently 0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Graphic Packaging Holding Company surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.08 during the day...
Read more
Companies

Service Properties Trust [SVC] fell -65.47% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Service Properties Trust closed the trading session at $8.40 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.20,...
Read more
Companies

Canaccord Genuity lifts FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
FLIR Systems Inc. surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.4152 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

BofA/Merrill Resumed MetLife Inc. [MET]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
MetLife Inc. price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on August 7, 2020 that MetLife Foundation Commits $500,000...
Read more
Finance

Standpoint Research slashes price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation gained 0.44% or 0.19 points to close at $43.20 with a heavy trading volume of 13530719 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

BTIG Research lifts electroCore Inc. [ECOR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
electroCore Inc. closed the trading session at $2.27 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.03, while...
Read more
Market

ConocoPhillips [COP] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $52

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ConocoPhillips jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $40.82 at the close of the session, up 0.47%. The company report...
Read more
Industry

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] is -14.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.47% on Friday, amounting to a one-week...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

BofA/Merrill Resumed MetLife Inc. [MET]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
MetLife Inc. price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on August 7, 2020 that MetLife Foundation Commits $500,000...
Read more
Finance

Standpoint Research slashes price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation gained 0.44% or 0.19 points to close at $43.20 with a heavy trading volume of 13530719 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Popular Category