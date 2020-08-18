Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Revenue clocked in at $0.95 million, down -18.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] price plunged by -4.01 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on August 14, 2020 that AYRO, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), today announced financial results for its Second Quarter of 2020.

Q2 Financial Highlights:.

A sum of 1833366 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.43M shares. Ayro Inc. shares reached a high of $3.741 and dropped to a low of $3.45 until finishing in the latest session at $3.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

AYRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, AYRO shares dropped by -18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ayro Inc. Fundamentals:

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 4,250, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2000.0 in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly -79.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 5,105 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 37,683 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 34,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,250 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 35,836 shares during the same period.