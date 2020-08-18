Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
Market

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Revenue clocked in at $0.95 million, down -18.41% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Companies

Market cap of Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] reaches 8.09B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Molson Coors Beverage Company closed the trading session at $37.81 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Alliance Global Partners lifts Inuvo Inc. [INUV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Inuvo Inc. gained 1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $0.50 price per share at the time. The company report on August 13,...
Read more
Companies

why Perficient Inc. [PRFT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.17

Caleb Clifford - 0
Perficient Inc. surged by $1.64 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $43.63 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] moved up 26.48: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. jumped around 0.67 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.20 at the close of the session, up 26.48%. The...
Read more

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] price plunged by -4.01 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on August 14, 2020 that AYRO, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), today announced financial results for its Second Quarter of 2020.

Q2 Financial Highlights:.

A sum of 1833366 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.43M shares. Ayro Inc. shares reached a high of $3.741 and dropped to a low of $3.45 until finishing in the latest session at $3.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

AYRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, AYRO shares dropped by -18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ayro Inc. Fundamentals:

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 4,250, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2000.0 in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly -79.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 5,105 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 37,683 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 34,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,250 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 35,836 shares during the same period.

Previous articleComstock Mining Inc. [LODE] Is Currently 83.54 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleNovan Inc. [NOVN] is -82.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Market

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] Revenue clocked in at $2.20 million, up 48.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
BIO-key International Inc. gained 1.22% or 0.0 points to close at $0.74 with a heavy trading volume of 6957299 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Biocept Inc. [BIOC] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Biocept Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TCON] Stock trading around $1.81 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Market Analysts see Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Jaguar Health Inc. price surged by 5.33 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Jaguar Health and...
Read more
Market

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] Revenue clocked in at $2.20 million, up 48.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
BIO-key International Inc. gained 1.22% or 0.0 points to close at $0.74 with a heavy trading volume of 6957299 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] Is Currently 5.99 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. closed the trading session at $0.14 on 08/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.13,...
Read more
Finance

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] moved down -12.00: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Ocugen Inc. slipped around -0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.50 at the close of the session, down -12.00%. Ocugen Inc....
Read more
Companies

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] Stock trading around $6.33 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Akers Biosciences Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Market Analysts see Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Jaguar Health Inc. price surged by 5.33 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Jaguar Health and...
Read more
Market

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] Revenue clocked in at $2.20 million, up 48.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
BIO-key International Inc. gained 1.22% or 0.0 points to close at $0.74 with a heavy trading volume of 6957299 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Popular Category