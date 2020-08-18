Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] Stock trading around $6.33 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: AKER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.21%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Akers Biosciences Announces $6.8 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 1,207,744 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $5.67 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 13, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, AKER stock dropped by -37.22%.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.88 million, with 6.13 million shares outstanding and 4.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 976.43K shares, AKER stock reached a trading volume of 2564208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akers Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

AKER Stock Performance Analysis:

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, AKER shares gained by 43.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akers Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] shares currently have an operating margin of -241.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.55.

Return on Total Capital for AKER is now -50.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] managed to generate an average of -$324,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Akers Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.50% of AKER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKER stocks are: CANDRIAM LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. with ownership of 36,146, which is approximately 123.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 30,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in AKER stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.13 million in AKER stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akers Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:AKER] by around 74,040 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 348,379 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 322,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKER stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,071 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 348,379 shares during the same period.

