Zovio Inc [ZVO] Stock trading around $5.76 per share: What’s Next?

Zovio Inc [NASDAQ: ZVO] traded at a high on 08/14/20, posting a 10.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.76. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Zovio Inc Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

“Our team executed exceptionally well in the second quarter of 2020, driving new enrollment ahead of our expectations. We also saw tremendous progress with our growing platform of innovative software and services to support learners. University partners continue to see the value of Fullstack and TutorMe’s offerings, together adding 35 new partners during the quarter. Further, TutorMe saw triple-digit increases in consumer and partnership usage from the prior year, while Learn@Forbes substantially increased active subscribers,” commented Andrew Clark, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today marks the start of Zovio’s next chapter as a world-class education technology services company, as we announced jointly with the University of Arizona its intent to create a new, non-profit entity that will bear the name of The University of Arizona Global Campus and will acquire Ashford University. The University of Arizona Global Campus, which will be powered by Zovio’s innovative solutions that personalize each student’s individual learning experience, will be a fully online university providing access to affordable high-quality higher education with flexible opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds to achieve their educational and life objectives.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1061912 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zovio Inc stands at 14.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.99%.

The market cap for ZVO stock reached $167.39 million, with 32.14 million shares outstanding and 29.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 656.10K shares, ZVO reached a trading volume of 1061912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zovio Inc [ZVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zovio Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

How has ZVO stock performed recently?

Zovio Inc [ZVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.14. With this latest performance, ZVO shares gained by 32.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 251.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.47 for Zovio Inc [ZVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Zovio Inc [ZVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zovio Inc [ZVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.83 and a Gross Margin at +53.69. Zovio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.12.

Return on Total Capital for ZVO is now -21.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zovio Inc [ZVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.61. Additionally, ZVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zovio Inc [ZVO] managed to generate an average of -$12,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Zovio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Zovio Inc [ZVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zovio Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zovio Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Zovio Inc [ZVO]

There are presently around $104 million, or 65.80% of ZVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVO stocks are: HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,839,900, which is approximately 0.963% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,653,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.28 million in ZVO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $11.58 million in ZVO stock with ownership of nearly -0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zovio Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Zovio Inc [NASDAQ:ZVO] by around 384,466 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,382,273 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,275,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,041,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,551 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 184,628 shares during the same period.