Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Revenue clocked in at $7.92 billion, down -51.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.15%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Xerox Holdings Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) announced today that it has priced an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2025 and $550 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2028. The notes were priced at par. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Xerox Corporation.

Xerox intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay at maturity $362 million aggregate principal amount of 3.500% senior notes due 2020 of Xerox Corporation and $376 million aggregate principal amount of 2.750% senior notes due 2020 of Xerox Corporation, and Xerox intends to use the balance of net proceeds primarily to repay the 4.500% senior notes due 2021 of Xerox Corporation at or prior to maturity.

Over the last 12 months, XRX stock dropped by -36.31%. The one-year Xerox Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.52. The average equity rating for XRX stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.73 billion, with 212.95 million shares outstanding and 202.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, XRX stock reached a trading volume of 1794156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $47 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $13, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.84.

XRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.50, while it was recorded at 17.62 for the last single week of trading, and 25.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xerox Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +38.98. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.15.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 10.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.92. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of $24,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

XRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to -7.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,153 million, or 91.60% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 23,456,087, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,026,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.06 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $244.07 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -14.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX] by around 25,194,950 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 33,695,418 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 118,351,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,242,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,742,717 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 9,131,371 shares during the same period.