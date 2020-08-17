Wolfe Research lifts Synchrony Financial [SYF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.93 at the close of the session, up 0.93%. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Progressive enters the rapidly growing voluntary benefit market by expanding pet health insurance plan offering.

Teams with Pets Best to debut new benefit product for employers.

Progressive is entering the voluntary benefits market through a relationship with Pets Best, Progressive Pet Insurance by Pets Best, available to all U.S. companies looking to add pet insurance as a voluntary employee benefit. The Progressive branded product will be written and serviced by Pets Best, which is part of CareCredit, a Synchrony solution.

Synchrony Financial stock is now -30.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYF Stock saw the intraday high of $25.24 and lowest of $24.175 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.18, which means current price is +105.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 3831547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $24.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.78.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.39, while it was recorded at 24.81 for the last single week of trading, and 26.79 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.32 and a Gross Margin at +88.03. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.01.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.67. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $227,091 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $13,921 million, or 99.40% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,754,244, which is approximately 25.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 43,021,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in SYF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.04 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 18.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 92,348,664 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 60,882,366 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 405,185,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,416,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,364,992 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,466,089 shares during the same period.