William Blair slashes price target on Lemonade Inc. [LMND] – find out why.

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] surged by $3.96 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $63.82 during the day while it closed the day at $63.22. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its second quarter 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Lemonade investor relations website at investor.lemonade.com to view the Q2 2020 financial results, which are included in its Letter to Shareholders.

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

The market cap for LMND stock reached $3.35 billion, with 53.03 million shares outstanding and 46.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 1062597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 6.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.00.

LMND stock trade performance evaluation

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.33. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -54.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$388,889 per employee.