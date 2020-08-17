why Evergy Inc. [EVRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.33

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] traded at a high on 08/14/20, posting a 1.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.57. The company report on August 5, 2020 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Evergy Announces ‘Sustainability Transformation Plan’.

New Five-Year Strategic Plan Delivers Increased Value Creation for Evergy Shareholders and Benefits to Evergy Customers, Employees and Communities .

Transitions Evergy to Top-Quartile Electric Utility with 6% to 8% EPS CAGR through 2024, Translating into EPS of $3.87 to $4.25 in 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1419152 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Evergy Inc. stands at 2.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for EVRG stock reached $11.94 billion, with 227.20 million shares outstanding and 226.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 1419152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $65.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has EVRG stock performed recently?

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, EVRG shares dropped by -12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.34, while it was recorded at 53.34 for the last single week of trading, and 62.33 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evergy Inc. [EVRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.04 and a Gross Margin at +30.14. Evergy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.01.

Return on Total Capital for EVRG is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.83. Additionally, EVRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] managed to generate an average of $145,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evergy Inc. posted 1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

There are presently around $9,867 million, or 84.20% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,083,619, which is approximately -9.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,315,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $927.6 million in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $640.96 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly -2.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evergy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 26,725,218 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 28,643,250 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 128,823,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,191,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,714,242 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,146,321 shares during the same period.