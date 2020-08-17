Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] is -39.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE: WRI] traded at a high on 08/14/20, posting a 2.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.93. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Weingarten Realty Reports Second Quarter Results and Provides COVID-19 Update.

Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) announced today the results of its operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The supplemental financial package with additional information can be found on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations tab.

“Given the headwinds of the pandemic, we had a relatively good quarter. With the reopening of the economy in our markets, most of our tenants have been able to restart operations as they learn to operate in this challenging environment. Accordingly, we have experienced continued improvement in our cash collections and rent deferrals. Our balance sheet remains strong and our liquidity position is more than adequate. We remain focused on the safety and well-being of our associates, tenants, stakeholders and the broader community. With a transformed portfolio of primarily grocery-anchored centers providing basic goods and services, we are optimistic our centers will perform well, on a relative basis, in this crisis,” said Drew Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1640877 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weingarten Realty Investors stands at 3.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.08%.

The market cap for WRI stock reached $2.38 billion, with 127.24 million shares outstanding and 119.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, WRI reached a trading volume of 1640877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRI shares is $20.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $36 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Weingarten Realty Investors stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weingarten Realty Investors is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has WRI stock performed recently?

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, WRI shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 23.26 for the last 200 days.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.22. Weingarten Realty Investors’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +65.58.

Return on Total Capital for WRI is now 2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.54. Additionally, WRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] managed to generate an average of $1,319,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weingarten Realty Investors posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 256.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weingarten Realty Investors go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]

There are presently around $2,044 million, or 85.90% of WRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,462,357, which is approximately -3.313% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,545,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.42 million in WRI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $203.12 million in WRI stock with ownership of nearly 24.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weingarten Realty Investors stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE:WRI] by around 13,403,032 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 10,674,006 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 83,907,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,984,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,746,054 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,925,660 shares during the same period.