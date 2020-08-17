Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] Stock trading around $0.69 per share: What’s Next?

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLUB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 48.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.84%. The company report on July 13, 2020 that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Standards.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (“TSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CLUB) received a notice on July 7, 2020 from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Report”), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, subject to the Company’s compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements.

The notice advises that under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until September 8, 2020, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the filing due date, until December 28, 2020, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

Over the last 12 months, CLUB stock dropped by -46.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.89 million, with 26.77 million shares outstanding and 25.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 813.93K shares, CLUB stock reached a trading volume of 11722584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]:

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $13 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $12.50, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on CLUB stock. On April 18, 2018, analysts increased their price target for CLUB shares from 8.50 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLUB in the course of the last twelve months was 0.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

CLUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.84. With this latest performance, CLUB shares gained by 45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5705, while it was recorded at 0.5179 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1390 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Town Sports International Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Total Capital for CLUB is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.57. Additionally, CLUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] managed to generate an average of -$2,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

CLUB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 51.80% of CLUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLUB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,891,078, which is approximately -2.87% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 424,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in CLUB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.26 million in CLUB stock with ownership of nearly -4.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLUB] by around 332,131 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,781,360 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,078,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,192,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLUB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 233,128 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,127,942 shares during the same period.