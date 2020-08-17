The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Is Currently 1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] closed the trading session at $11.16 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.95, while the highest price level was $11.25. The company report on August 16, 2020 that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST BKD, GEO and BAYRY – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.81 percent and weekly performance of 4.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, GEO reached to a volume of 1219109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2019, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GEO stock. On March 08, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for GEO shares from 52 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 44.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GEO stock trade performance evaluation

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 13.59 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 3.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.73. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 282.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $7,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The GEO Group Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $924 million, or 70.50% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,195,729, which is approximately -3.906% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,304,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.64 million in GEO stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $60.2 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly -6.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 6,650,175 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 15,943,190 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 60,245,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,838,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,751,979 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 10,058,386 shares during the same period.