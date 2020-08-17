SunTrust Downgrade Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE: H] gained 2.79% or 1.52 points to close at $56.06 with a heavy trading volume of 1026465 shares. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Hyatt Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results.

Adapting Operations to COVID-19 Pandemic Environment.

Greater China Continues to Lead Recovery.

It opened the trading session at $54.19, the shares rose to $56.39 and dropped to $53.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for H points out that the company has recorded -36.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -133.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, H reached to a volume of 1026465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for H shares is $50.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on H stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on H stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyatt Hotels Corporation is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for H stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.27.

Trading performance analysis for H stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, H shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for H stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.52 for Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.62, while it was recorded at 54.93 for the last single week of trading, and 65.85 for the last 200 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.09 and a Gross Margin at +12.23. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.26.

Return on Total Capital for H is now 2.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.69. Additionally, H Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] managed to generate an average of $13,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for H. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]

There are presently around $2,061 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of H stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 4,824,842, which is approximately 3.145% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,525,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.61 million in H stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $192.97 million in H stock with ownership of nearly 47.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE:H] by around 7,508,652 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 7,338,814 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 21,920,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,768,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. H stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,223,499 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,044,604 shares during the same period.