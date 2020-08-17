ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Is Currently 2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] jumped around 0.68 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.49 at the close of the session, up 2.36%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that ONEOK Releases 12th Annual Corporate Sustainability Report.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced the release of its 12th Corporate Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company’s progress and commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and marks ONEOK’s adoption of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting standards. View the report on ONEOK’s website, www.oneok.com.

2019-2020 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights:.

ONEOK Inc. stock is now -61.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OKE Stock saw the intraday high of $29.95 and lowest of $28.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.48, which means current price is +142.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 3174121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $33.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OKE shares from 80 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

How has OKE stock performed recently?

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.75, while it was recorded at 29.70 for the last single week of trading, and 49.27 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.64.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 10.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.77. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $443,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ONEOK Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to -2.10%.

Insider trade positions for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

There are presently around $9,107 million, or 67.10% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,850,265, which is approximately 4.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,955,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $719.92 million in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 4.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 38,867,613 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 21,030,974 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 248,915,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,813,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,518,571 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,247,612 shares during the same period.