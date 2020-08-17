Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Is Currently 9.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 9.93% on the last trading session, reaching $146.51 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Novavax and UK Government Announce Collaboration and Purchase Agreement for Novavax’ COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it has signed a Heads of Terms (Term Sheet) with the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) for the purchase of 60 million doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine, and a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine in the UK population. Novavax will also expand its collaboration with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, which will manufacture the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373 from its Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees site in the UK, in addition to its sites in North Carolina and Texas in the United States. The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies site in the UK is expected to produce up to 180 million doses annually, which further boosts the global supply of NVX-CoV2373 for additional markets.

“We are honored to partner with the UK government to deliver a vaccine that could provide vital protection in the fight against the global health crisis,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. “Our Phase 3 clinical trial in the UK will be a critical component to assess the efficacy of NVX-CoV2373, which in a Phase 1 trial has already demonstrated to be generally well-tolerated and to elicit robust antibody responses. We are also delighted to expand our collaboration with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to manufacture our antigen at its UK site.”.

Novavax Inc. represents 58.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.17 billion with the latest information. NVAX stock price has been found in the range of $137.62 to $151.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 13656409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $227.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Sell rating on NVAX stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 101 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 17.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 162.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 255.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.96. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1807.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2113.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.90, while it was recorded at 146.44 for the last single week of trading, and 36.57 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $4,625 million, or 29.10% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,758,833, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,637,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $679.46 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $672.91 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 66.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 20,208,596 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,785,565 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,570,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,564,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,527,512 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 137,694 shares during the same period.