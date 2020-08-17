New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] fell -49.29% so far this year. What now?

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] traded at a high on 08/14/20, posting a 2.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.17. The company report on August 3, 2020 that NewRez Senior Vice President, Debbie Knotts, Receives HousingWire’s Women of Influence Award.

Mortgage lender’s head of Direct To Consumer lending receives award recognizing significant contributions to mortgage banking and real estate.

NewRez LLC (“NewRez”), national mortgage lending and servicing organization, proudly announced today that Debbie Knotts, Senior Vice President of Direct To Consumer Lending, has been named one of HousingWire’s 2020 Women of Influence. The program honors 100 women in both mortgage banking and real estate across the United States housing economy who have made significant contributions to the industry as well as their respective businesses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2729606 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Residential Investment Corp. stands at 4.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.81%.

The market cap for NRZ stock reached $3.31 billion, with 415.66 million shares outstanding and 413.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, NRZ reached a trading volume of 2729606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRZ shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for New Residential Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Residential Investment Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRZ in the course of the last twelve months was 1.01.

How has NRZ stock performed recently?

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, NRZ shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 8.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.16 for the last 200 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +85.06. New Residential Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.54.

Return on Total Capital for NRZ is now 1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 500.82. Additionally, NRZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] managed to generate an average of $187,765,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Residential Investment Corp. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Residential Investment Corp. go to -2.49%.

Insider trade positions for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

There are presently around $1,608 million, or 46.70% of NRZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,462,585, which is approximately -1.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,002,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.1 million in NRZ stocks shares; and NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD., currently with $116.99 million in NRZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Residential Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ] by around 33,850,154 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 23,700,990 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 139,235,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,787,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRZ stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,996,045 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 6,635,169 shares during the same period.