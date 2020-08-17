Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] moved up 26.48: Why It’s Important

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] jumped around 0.67 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.20 at the close of the session, up 26.48%. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Muscle Maker Grill Begins Construction at Four Northern Virginia Community College Locations.

Healthier for you brand kicks off construction at four community college campuses.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s, MMG Burger Bar & Meal Plan AF a fast-casual concept known for serving ‘healthier for you’ meals, today announced that it has started construction at four campus locations at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA). The campus locations at Alexandria, Loudoun, Manassas and Woodbridge will offer fare from Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe’s and will also provide grab-n-go options for students and faculty who are on the run. Breakfast will be available at all four campuses and an expanded smoothie and coffee bar will be on the Alexandria and Woodbridge campuses. The company plans to be open in late August to welcome the 2020/2021 academic year. Guests can dine-in, take-out or have meals delivered locally. Curbside pick-up options will also be available on select campuses to cater to social distancing practices.

Muscle Maker Inc. stock is now -17.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRIL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.45 and lowest of $2.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.09, which means current price is +125.35% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 213.16K shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 1752940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04.

How has GRIL stock performed recently?

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.94. With this latest performance, GRIL shares gained by 37.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.99% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.91. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -572.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -443.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12,714.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 560.03. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 38,370 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 944 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,370 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 944 shares during the same period.