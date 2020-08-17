Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] moved up 2.38: Why It’s Important

Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: MBOT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.58%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Microbot Medical to Share Current Results of a Feasibility Animal Study Utilizing the LIBERTY Robotic System.

Results to be shared on August 17th during Needham’s Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics Conference.

At the upcoming Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics Conference, being held on Monday, August 17, 2020, Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), will provide initial results of a feasibility animal study performed using the Company’s LIBERTY Robotic System.

Over the last 12 months, MBOT stock rose by 46.24%. The average equity rating for MBOT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.63 million, with 7.15 million shares outstanding and 6.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 166.14K shares, MBOT stock reached a trading volume of 1511813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Microbot Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Microbot Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.75, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on MBOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microbot Medical Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27.

MBOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.58. With this latest performance, MBOT shares gained by 28.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.05 for Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microbot Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MBOT is now -42.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.86. Additionally, MBOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] managed to generate an average of -$658,818 per employee.Microbot Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

MBOT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microbot Medical Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBOT.

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 14.90% of MBOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 228,193, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 214,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 million in MBOT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.41 million in MBOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microbot Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:MBOT] by around 2,817 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 181,014 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 399,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBOT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 84,289 shares during the same period.