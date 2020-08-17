Market cap of UDR Inc. [UDR] reaches 10.24B – now what?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] price surged by 0.89 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on July 28, 2020 that UDR Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:.

Net income per share was $0.19, Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per share was $0.51, FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”) per share was $0.51, and Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per share was $0.47.

A sum of 2593573 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. UDR Inc. shares reached a high of $35.4795 and dropped to a low of $34.52 until finishing in the latest session at $35.02.

The one-year UDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.5. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $41.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $38 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $40, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.29.

UDR Stock Performance Analysis:

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.04, while it was recorded at 35.48 for the last single week of trading, and 41.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UDR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +24.33. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.94.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.08. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $136,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

UDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR.

UDR Inc. [UDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,263 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,157,056, which is approximately -2.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 33,978,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -2.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 22,309,398 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 25,205,960 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 245,534,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,049,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,315,431 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,184,238 shares during the same period.