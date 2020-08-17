Market cap of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL] reaches 699.03M – now what?

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SHLL] closed the trading session at $24.45 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.70, while the highest price level was $26.57. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Hyliion Announces Andrew H. Card Jr. to Join Board.

Former White House Chief of Staff and Secretary of Transportation brings extensive logistics industry experience.

Following its announced agreement to merge with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (TortoiseCorp) (NYSE: SHLL), Hyliion Inc. (Hyliion), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced that Andrew (Andy) H. Card Jr. will join the board of directors of the combined entity. Card’s appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of TortoiseCorp.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 144.74 percent and weekly performance of 26.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 145.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 145.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, SHLL reached to a volume of 8032306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SHLL stock trade performance evaluation

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.23. With this latest performance, SHLL shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.73% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.46 for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.42, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SHLL is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL] managed to generate an average of $581,097 per employee.Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]: Insider Ownership positions

46 institutional holders increased their position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SHLL] by around 4,924,584 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 12,817,497 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,669,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,072,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,284,703 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 7,616,872 shares during the same period.