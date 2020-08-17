Market cap of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX] reaches 69.12M – now what?

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LMPX] gained 6.32% on the last trading session, reaching $7.40 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2020 that LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results.

All financial comparisons stated below are versus Q1 2020, unless otherwise noted.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) (the “Company”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced its first quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. As previously announced, Management will hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s business and results.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. represents 9.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.12 million with the latest information. LMPX stock price has been found in the range of $6.61 to $7.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 107.62K shares, LMPX reached a trading volume of 1136835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Trading performance analysis for LMPX stock

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, LMPX shares dropped by -11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.18% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.78 and a Gross Margin at -2.24. LMP Automotive Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.11.

Return on Total Capital for LMPX is now -20.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.79. Additionally, LMPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX] managed to generate an average of -$287,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.LMP Automotive Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.30% of LMPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMPX stocks are: ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 92,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in LMPX stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in LMPX stock with ownership of nearly -28.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LMPX] by around 105,237 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 83,751 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 82,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMPX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,279 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 63,064 shares during the same period.