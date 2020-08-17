Market cap of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] reaches 3.59B – now what?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] price surged by 2.77 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on July 16, 2020 that Heading Back or Logging In, the New School Year Starts at Kohl’s.

As families navigate what’s ahead this school year, Kohl’s prioritizes safety and convenience for all their back-to-school shopping needs, including Drive Up service at stores nationwide.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is instilling confidence in families this back-to-school season with top products, smart savings and time-back hacks as parents, kids and teachers prepare for a new school year, whether at home or in the classroom. Kohl’s will continue to offer the convenience of its new Drive Up service as well as Kohl’s Pay touchless payment at stores nationwide as families shop for family-favorite brands at a great value. For the most convenient way to digitally shop with Kohl’s, customers can download the Kohl’s App to manage Kohl’s Cash® and savings offers.

A sum of 9994845 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.36M shares. Kohl’s Corporation shares reached a high of $24.3069 and dropped to a low of $22.56 until finishing in the latest session at $23.40.

The one-year KSS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.6. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $21.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $20 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.81, while it was recorded at 23.14 for the last single week of trading, and 32.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

KSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -7.63%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,041 million, or 91.60% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,940,819, which is approximately -9.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,908,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.65 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $177.56 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -1.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 21,657,069 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 44,866,891 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 63,429,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,953,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,991,213 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 6,098,146 shares during the same period.