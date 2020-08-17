Market cap of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] reaches 108.20M – now what?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] traded at a high on 08/14/20, posting a 1.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.55. The company report on August 7, 2020 that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $27.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $2.50 per share. AquaBounty expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $27.5 million from the offering. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,650,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about August 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD), is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1016576 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stands at 4.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.85%.

The market cap for AQB stock reached $108.20 million, with 32.10 million shares outstanding and 16.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 247.54K shares, AQB reached a trading volume of 1016576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1929.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58.

How has AQB stock performed recently?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, AQB shares dropped by -29.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -6976.96 and a Gross Margin at -2502.45. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7083.53.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -46.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.09. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$206,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

Insider trade positions for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]

There are presently around $50 million, or 45.10% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 14,253,912, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,344,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 million in AQB stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.86 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 144.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 995,790 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 902,042 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 17,638,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,536,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 132,942 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 4,581 shares during the same period.