Market cap of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] reaches 30.40M – now what?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALJJ] gained 15.25% or 0.11 points to close at $0.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1091851 shares. The company report on August 13, 2020 that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings For The Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2020.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) announced results today for its third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

ALJ is a holding company, whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Faneuil, Inc. (“Faneuil”), Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N’ More (“Carpets”), and Phoenix Color Corp. (“Phoenix”). Faneuil is a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States. Carpets is one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail, and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets. Phoenix is a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

It opened the trading session at $0.72, the shares rose to $0.84 and dropped to $0.7199, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALJJ points out that the company has recorded -26.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -196.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 731.84K shares, ALJJ reached to a volume of 1091851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALJJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALJJ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.26. With this latest performance, ALJJ shares gained by 56.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALJJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.98 for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6393, while it was recorded at 0.7376 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8486 for the last 200 days.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.60 and a Gross Margin at +17.40. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.50.

Return on Total Capital for ALJJ is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.02. Additionally, ALJJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] managed to generate an average of -$2,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of ALJJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALJJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 356,184, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.90% of the total institutional ownership; WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 284,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in ALJJ stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.22 million in ALJJ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALJJ] by around 331,134 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,196,049 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 69,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,457,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALJJ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 310,967 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,044,307 shares during the same period.