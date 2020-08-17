Market Analysts see Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ: BGFV] traded at a high on 08/14/20, posting a 3.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.65. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the “Company,” “we,” “our,” “us,” “Big 5”), a leading sporting goods retailer, today reported financial results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended June 28, 2020, and provided an update on fiscal 2020 third quarter results to date.

Steven G. Miller, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We produced strong second quarter earnings while managing the business through extreme disruption caused by COVID-19, which included widespread store closures and significant shifts in consumer demand. Our ability to successfully navigate this fluid environment speaks to the strength of our team and the fundamental principles that have guided Big 5 for decades – convenience, value, service and selection. Customers are engaging with us in their local neighborhoods in a safe and inviting manner, attracted to our diverse merchandise assortment and compelling values. Our buying and distribution teams have done an incredible job recognizing and rapidly responding to the shifts in consumer demand, and our store and field operations teams have worked tirelessly to adapt to the changing environment so we could continue to serve our customers safely as an essential business during this critical period.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1902298 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stands at 10.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.21%.

The market cap for BGFV stock reached $140.58 million, with 21.25 million shares outstanding and 19.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, BGFV reached a trading volume of 1902298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $16.50 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BGFV stock. On August 03, 2016, analysts increased their price target for BGFV shares from 9 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGFV in the course of the last twelve months was 2.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.85. With this latest performance, BGFV shares gained by 123.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 291.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.65 and a Gross Margin at +31.31. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Total Capital for BGFV is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.36. Additionally, BGFV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] managed to generate an average of $960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGFV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation go to -6.54%.

There are presently around $45 million, or 40.00% of BGFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGFV stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 1,495,792, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,231,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 million in BGFV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.32 million in BGFV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ:BGFV] by around 720,000 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,017,001 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,050,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,787,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGFV stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 224,275 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,304,339 shares during the same period.