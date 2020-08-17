GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] is -13.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] gained 7.07% or 1.11 points to close at $16.82 with a heavy trading volume of 1734785 shares. The company report on August 7, 2020 that GoHealth’s Encompass Platform Drives Value-Based Care Engagement to Improve Health Outcomes.

GoHealth integrates consumer health needs, technology-driven engagement, and value-based care providers to improve health outcomes and personalize care for GoHealth customers.

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, announced its proprietary Encompass Platform will double down on the value-based care model as a key component in the future of Medicare Advantage care delivery. GoHealth’s Encompass Platform is a digital health solution that connects consumer insights and essential functions across the customer journey to identify early interventions that GoHealth believes will improve a patient’s coverage, drive superior health outcomes, and better connect customers with key players in the healthcare ecosystem.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 1734785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.71.

GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.