For Dillard’s Inc. [DDS], Telsey Advisory Group sees a rise to $34. What next?

Dillard’s Inc. [NYSE: DDS] closed the trading session at $29.42 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.05, while the highest price level was $31.93. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Dillard’s, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced operating results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020. This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company’s cautionary statements included below under “Forward-Looking Information.” In particular, these results include certain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has had, and is continuing to have, a significant negative impact on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position. Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects, the related financial impact to fiscal 2020 cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. For a more detailed discussion of the factors that could materially and adversely affect Dillard’s business, financial condition and results of operations, see the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2020, as updated by our periodic filings with the SEC.

Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II stated, “We thank our dedicated associates for their outstanding service to our customers as we continue to navigate the pandemic. During the quarter, we worked hard to control inventory and expenses. These measures allowed us to improve gross margin and substantially narrow the loss from the prior year second quarter. We will maintain this conservative financial approach as we move forward.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.96 percent and weekly performance of 5.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 772.75K shares, DDS reached to a volume of 2052213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDS shares is $22.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDS stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dillard’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $38 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Dillard’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on DDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dillard’s Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DDS stock trade performance evaluation

Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, DDS shares gained by 17.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.37, while it was recorded at 27.95 for the last single week of trading, and 46.39 for the last 200 days.

Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.64 and a Gross Margin at +29.71. Dillard’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for DDS is now 7.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.88. Additionally, DDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] managed to generate an average of $2,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.Dillard’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dillard’s Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 148.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDS.

Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $554 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDS stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 7,358,692, which is approximately 2.213% of the company’s market cap and around 20.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,455,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.83 million in DDS stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $29.61 million in DDS stock with ownership of nearly -5.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dillard’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Dillard’s Inc. [NYSE:DDS] by around 2,720,065 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 4,420,446 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 11,677,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,817,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,661,592 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,262,873 shares during the same period.