DA Davidson slashes price target on LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] – find out why.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ: LIVX] closed the trading session at $2.72 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.6531, while the highest price level was $2.82. The company report on August 13, 2020 that LiveXLive And Live From Out There To Live Stream “VOTE READY, A Concert For Voter Registration” Upcoming Pay-Per-View Event.

Presented by Voter Engagement Advocacy Group HeadCount, Fort William Artist Management and Live Streaming Series Live From Out There, “VOTE READY” Is Headlined by The War on Drugs.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) (“LiveXLive”), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has partnered with 11E1even Group’s “Live From Out There” to live stream “VOTE READY, a Concert for Voter Registration” upcoming Pay-Per-View performance on August 14, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m ET. The event is also presented by voter engagement advocacy group HeadCount and Fort William Artist Management.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.05 percent and weekly performance of -9.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 88.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, LIVX reached to a volume of 1077673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for LiveXLive Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price from $2 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for LiveXLive Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Neutral rating on LIVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveXLive Media Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74.

LIVX stock trade performance evaluation

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.63. With this latest performance, LIVX shares dropped by -31.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.33 and a Gross Margin at -5.55. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.69.

Return on Total Capital for LIVX is now -197.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,337.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.89. Additionally, LIVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] managed to generate an average of -$512,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.LiveXLive Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIVX.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 32.20% of LIVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIVX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,337,618, which is approximately 26.325% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC, holding 3,724,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.13 million in LIVX stocks shares; and NO STREET GP LP, currently with $7.2 million in LIVX stock with ownership of nearly -16.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveXLive Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ:LIVX] by around 3,872,836 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 941,303 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 17,299,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,113,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIVX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 830,583 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 139,037 shares during the same period.