Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $11

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: ARLP] price surged by 6.99 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results.

Strong execution of plans to optimize cash flow and control costs led to total debt reduction of $49.6 million .

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today reported a net loss attributable to ARLP of $46.7 million, or $(0.37) per basic and diluted limited partner unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the “2020 Quarter”) compared to net income attributable to ARLP of $58.1 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted limited partner unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (the “2019 Quarter”). The decrease in net income attributable to ARLP in the 2020 Quarter was primarily due to our decision to temporarily cease coal production at five of our seven mining complexes at the beginning of the 2020 Quarter in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and coal market deterioration. Production days were cut in half compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Sequential Quarter”) as we gradually resumed production during the 2020 Quarter. (Unless otherwise noted, all references in this release to “net income (loss)” refer to “net income (loss) attributable to ARLP.”).

A sum of 1245679 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 715.58K shares. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $3.75 and dropped to a low of $3.28 until finishing in the latest session at $3.52.

Guru’s Opinion on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $23 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stock. On July 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ARLP shares from 22 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

ARLP Stock Performance Analysis:

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, ARLP shares gained by 10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.00 and a Gross Margin at +17.72. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.03.

Return on Total Capital for ARLP is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.58. Additionally, ARLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] managed to generate an average of $109,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ARLP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. go to -6.83%.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53 million, or 17.10% of ARLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARLP stocks are: MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC with ownership of 5,123,325, which is approximately -5.159% of the company’s market cap and around 16.60% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON HOLE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,540,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 million in ARLP stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $3.69 million in ARLP stock with ownership of nearly -17.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:ARLP] by around 1,837,463 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,441,676 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 5,814,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,093,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARLP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 829,151 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,138,161 shares during the same period.