Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] moved up 1.71: Why It’s Important

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] surged by $2.67 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $159.31 during the day while it closed the day at $158.66. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Advance Auto Parts Appoints Experienced Automotive, Retail Executives to its Board of Directors.

Center for Automotive Research CEO, Carla J. Bailo, and Target EVP, Chief Supply Chain & Logistics Officer, Arthur L. Valdez Jr. join Board of Directors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, today announced two new appointments to its Board of Directors. Carla J. Bailo, President and CEO of The Center for Automotive Research, and Arthur L. Valdez Jr., Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain & Logistics Officer of Target Corporation, have been appointed to the Board effective, August 11, 2020.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock has also gained 4.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAP stock has inclined by 25.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.77% and lost -0.94% year-on date.

The market cap for AAP stock reached $10.78 billion, with 69.18 million shares outstanding and 68.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 937.08K shares, AAP reached a trading volume of 1126327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $153.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $150, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on AAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AAP stock trade performance evaluation

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, AAP shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.58 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.37, while it was recorded at 154.84 for the last single week of trading, and 137.92 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.00 and a Gross Margin at +43.82. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.01.

Return on Total Capital for AAP is now 11.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.36. Additionally, AAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] managed to generate an average of $7,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. posted 2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 7.50%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,876 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,345,726, which is approximately -2.918% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,575,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $726.02 million in AAP stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $679.96 million in AAP stock with ownership of nearly 7.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE:AAP] by around 7,324,104 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 6,209,002 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 55,014,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,547,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAP stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,768,861 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,191,381 shares during the same period.