9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] is 2.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] closed the trading session at $0.57 on 08/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.47, while the highest price level was $0.578. The company report on August 13, 2020 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Highlighted at Upcoming Truist Securities’ Catalyst Conference Call Series: “Prepping Ahead of Data”.

Conference Call Scheduled for August 18, 2020.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), today announced that the Executive Management team will participate in the “Prepping ahead of Data” Conference Call Series hosted by hosted by Srikripa Devarakonda, PhD and Robyn Karnauskas, PhD of Truist Securities on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Please see additional details below:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.17 percent and weekly performance of 14.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, NMTR reached to a volume of 6108964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

NMTR stock trade performance evaluation

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.25. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5572, while it was recorded at 0.5113 for the last single week of trading.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 14.50% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; GRANITE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,087,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.41 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 27,243,087 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 300,338 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,083,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,626,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,188,689 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 104,674 shares during the same period.

