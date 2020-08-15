For Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR], Goldman sees a rise to $15. What next?

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] closed the trading session at $17.80 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.54, while the highest price level was $18.10. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Univar Solutions Announces Streamline 2022 Program.

Designed to Accelerate Growth, Reduce Leverage to 3.0x by end of 2021 and Improve EBITDA Margins to 9% by end of 2022.

Leadership Advancements to Support Implementation of Program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.57 percent and weekly performance of -0.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, UNVR reached to a volume of 2463959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on UNVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

UNVR stock trade performance evaluation

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, UNVR shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.46, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.18 for the last 200 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.74. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.14.

Return on Total Capital for UNVR is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.00. Additionally, UNVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] managed to generate an average of -$10,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Univar Solutions Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 11.33%.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,170 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 15,843,001, which is approximately -5.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 15,352,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.28 million in UNVR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $263.53 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly 2.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 33,569,759 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 34,490,381 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 110,018,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,078,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,922,675 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 13,639,251 shares during the same period.