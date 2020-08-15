Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] Is Currently -5.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE: KODK] traded at a low on 08/13/20, posting a -5.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.20. The company report on August 13, 2020 that INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for Securities Violations and Encourages Investors with Losses of More Than $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Labaton Sucharow, a leading investor rights law firm is investigating possible breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of Eastman Kodak Company as well as securities litigation claims (“KODAK”) (NYSE:KODK). The investigation arises, in part, from a disclosure made in a Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee (the “SEC”) (available at www.sec.gov) that KODAK’s Chief Executive Officer had been granted stock options on Monday, July 27, 2020, immediately prior to the Company publicly disclosing that it had received a $765 million loan from the U.S. Department of Defense to produce drugs to treat COVID-19. The public disclosure of the Company’s receipt of funds from the U.S. Department of Defense caused KODAK’s stock price to rise considerably.

On August 10, 2020, shares of Eastman Kodak Co. KODK, -26.75% plummeted 45% in active premarket trading after reports the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. is withholding its planned $765 million loan after the deal came under regulatory scrutiny. The stock had rocketed 13-fold in two days, after it was announced on July 28 that the IDFC would provide Kodak a the loan to help produce the ingredients to maker generic drugs. Under question how Kodak controlled the disclosure of the loan, as the stock soared 25% in active trading the day before the news was reported, amid active stock option trading. Kodak disclosed on Friday that it appointed a special committee to oversee and internal review of recent activity by the company and related parties in connection with the announcement of the potential government loan. As of Friday’s close of $14.88, the stock had pulled back 55% since July 29.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8728891 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eastman Kodak Company stands at 16.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 32.60%.

The market cap for KODK stock reached $751.92 million, with 43.60 million shares outstanding and 26.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.67M shares, KODK reached a trading volume of 8728891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Kodak Company is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for KODK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.89. With this latest performance, KODK shares gained by 342.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 360.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.31 and a Gross Margin at +14.65. Eastman Kodak Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.33.

Return on Total Capital for KODK is now -12.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.85. Additionally, KODK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] managed to generate an average of -$18,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Eastman Kodak Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KODK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Kodak Company go to -12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]

There are presently around $96 million, or 14.20% of KODK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KODK stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 4,960,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,376,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.66 million in KODK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $6.02 million in KODK stock with ownership of nearly -1.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastman Kodak Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE:KODK] by around 1,577,836 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 858,324 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,964,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,400,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KODK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 731,390 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 546,236 shares during the same period.