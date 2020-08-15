BofA/Merrill slashes price target on NiSource Inc. [NI] – find out why.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.04%. The company report on August 12, 2020 that NiSource Inc. Announces Pricing of $1,250,000,000 of 0.950% Senior Notes due 2025 and $750,000,000 of 1.700% Senior Notes due 2031.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.950% Senior Notes due 2025 and $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.700% Senior Notes due 2031 (collectively, the “Notes”). Closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following completion of the offering, NiSource expects to use a portion of the aggregate net proceeds from the offering to pay the purchase price and the costs and expenses payable in connection with NiSource’s offer to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding debt securities which was announced separately earlier today (the “Tender Offer”). NiSource also expects, following the expiration of the Tender Offer, to use a portion of the aggregate net proceeds from the offering to redeem certain of its outstanding debt securities which are not purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer, as well as prepay all of its outstanding privately placed 5.89% Series D Senior Notes due November 28, 2025. NiSource expects to use any remaining aggregate net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, NI stock dropped by -15.13%. The one-year NiSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.52. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.17 billion, with 383.50 million shares outstanding and 381.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, NI stock reached a trading volume of 2310299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.88, while it was recorded at 24.59 for the last single week of trading, and 25.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.06 and a Gross Margin at +56.76. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.35.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.15. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of $45,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.50%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,316 million, or 94.00% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 57,450,102, which is approximately 8.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,499,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in NI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $827.16 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 6.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 32,938,460 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 34,375,230 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 274,217,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,531,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,999,889 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,415,145 shares during the same period.