why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.86

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] gained 0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $9.92 price per share at the time. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Goodyear Reports Second Quarter, First Half 2020 Results.

– First half results significantly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

– Second quarter cash flow significantly better than expected.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company represents 234.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.26 billion with the latest information. GT stock price has been found in the range of $9.73 to $10.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 3439638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. On February 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GT shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41.

Trading performance analysis for GT stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.13. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.78 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.57 and a Gross Margin at +24.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.11.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.08. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of -$4,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 2.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

There are presently around $1,860 million, or 85.40% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,044,978, which is approximately 3.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,647,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.67 million in GT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $115.58 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly 0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 29,402,326 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 26,530,023 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 131,583,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,516,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,913,986 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,032,360 shares during the same period.