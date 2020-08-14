why Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.44

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.40%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Spirit AeroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] reported second quarter 2020 financial results.

Over the last 12 months, SPR stock dropped by -69.26%. The one-year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.67. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.32 billion, with 103.90 million shares outstanding and 103.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, SPR stock reached a trading volume of 4991684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $22.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.35.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.21, while it was recorded at 22.08 for the last single week of trading, and 46.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.05. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of $29,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

SPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,974 million, or 95.20% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,716,289, which is approximately -11.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 8,261,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.44 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $150.2 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -7.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 20,820,510 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 28,468,376 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 41,097,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,386,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,719,682 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 12,519,161 shares during the same period.