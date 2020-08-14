Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Is Currently -2.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] traded at a low on 08/13/20, posting a -2.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.74. The company report on August 11, 2020 that ICM Brain and Spine Institute Selects Western Digital OpenFlex Solution to Speed up Time to Discovery of Critical Cures and Treatment Options.

OpenFlex™, the industry’s only open composable infrastructure solution, helps scientists capture, share and analyze patient data from multiple clinical imaging tools, across different labs utilizing the agility, performance and scale of an NVMe over Fabrics™ architecture.

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that the Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Épinière (ICM Brain and Spine Institute), an international brain and spinal cord research center, selected Western Digital to update its storage infrastructure with the extremely fast, efficient and flexible OpenFlex open composable platform. Leveraging NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™), ICM has more extensive access to shared storage, which can be easily allocated to meet any researcher or department need. ICM also now has quicker access to critical data and the ability to resize and reallocate storage volumes on demand, assisting in the fight against neurological disorders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8314164 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Digital Corporation stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for WDC stock reached $10.80 billion, with 299.00 million shares outstanding and 298.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 8314164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $70 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on WDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -18.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.45 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.87, while it was recorded at 36.77 for the last single week of trading, and 49.97 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.60 and a Gross Margin at +23.00. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96.

Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Digital Corporation posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC.

Insider trade positions for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $9,082 million, or 83.40% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,891,413, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,503,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $911.51 million in WDC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $476.24 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly 51.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 30,720,792 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 26,896,376 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 196,485,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,102,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,214,975 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,919,670 shares during the same period.