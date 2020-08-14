Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] gain 253.03% so far this year. What now?

Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE: VSLR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.62%. The company report on August 8, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FSCT and VSLR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Over the last 12 months, VSLR stock rose by 236.79%. The one-year Vivint Solar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.38. The average equity rating for VSLR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.29 billion, with 124.84 million shares outstanding and 119.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, VSLR stock reached a trading volume of 1673577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSLR shares is $17.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Vivint Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Vivint Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on VSLR stock. On May 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VSLR shares from 4.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Solar Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

VSLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, VSLR shares gained by 29.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 236.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.85 for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 24.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vivint Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Vivint Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.96.

Return on Total Capital for VSLR is now -10.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 799.04. Additionally, VSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 782.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] managed to generate an average of -$34,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Vivint Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

VSLR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vivint Solar Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSLR.

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,172 million, or 95.00% of VSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSLR stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 69,619,557, which is approximately -6.374% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,453,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.34 million in VSLR stocks shares; and AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $87.16 million in VSLR stock with ownership of nearly 29.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivint Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE:VSLR] by around 11,460,010 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 11,495,049 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 100,788,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,743,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSLR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,324,109 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 443,488 shares during the same period.