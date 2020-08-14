Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Revenue clocked in at $14.59 billion, up 2.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] price plunged by -1.23 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Uber Announces Results for Second Quarter 2020.

Revenue of $2.2 billion, declining 29% year-over-year or 27% on a constant currency basis.

Mobility Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million.

A sum of 21879474 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.91M shares. Uber Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $31.33 and dropped to a low of $30.32 until finishing in the latest session at $30.46.

The one-year UBER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.32. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $40.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.24. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.40, while it was recorded at 31.54 for the last single week of trading, and 31.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.13.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -43.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$316,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

UBER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 58.70%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,197 million, or 64.50% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 80,793,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in UBER stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.38 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 46.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 180,305,071 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 139,621,432 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 835,581,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,155,508,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,052,569 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 33,157,323 shares during the same period.