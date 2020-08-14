The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] moved up 0.38: Why It’s Important

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] closed the trading session at $57.73 on 08/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.58, while the highest price level was $58.09. The company report on August 5, 2020 that The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q2 FY21 Results August 19, 2020.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter Fiscal 2021 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter Fiscal 2021 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at tjx.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Wednesday, August 26, 2020, or at tjx.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.45 percent and weekly performance of 7.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 5125496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $62.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $65, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on TJX stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 66 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.19 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.01, while it was recorded at 56.12 for the last single week of trading, and 55.00 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.45. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.84.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 35.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.74. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $11,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The TJX Companies Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 4.43%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63,436 million, or 93.00% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 101,386,377, which is approximately 2.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,844,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.36 billion in TJX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.67 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 20.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 116,511,231 shares. Additionally, 732 investors decreased positions by around 87,911,125 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 894,420,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,098,843,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,264,951 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 20,057,425 shares during the same period.