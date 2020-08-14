The Benchmark Company lifts Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] jumped around 0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.64 at the close of the session, up 14.69%. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Cinedigm Enlists Rightsline to Provide Comprehensive Rights Management Services for Matchpoint™ Distribution Platform.

Integrated Platform to Provide Content Owners with Streamlined Cost-Efficient Digital Content Distribution Services.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that the Company has partnered with Rightsline, a leading Rights Management platform serving the needs of a broad range of entertainment companies and rights owners, to provide Matchpoint™, Company’s proprietary digital content distribution platform, with real-time rights management and enforcement. The resulting integrated platform creates a comprehensive and highly automated end-to-end digital distribution solution which significantly reduces costs and time to market for release of digital content. By integrating Rightsline’s platform with Cinedigm’s Matchpoint platform, the partnership benefits content owners by providing a seamless distribution solution for those seeking to distribute their content across physical, TVOD, SVOD and AVOD platforms.

Cinedigm Corp. stock is now 134.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIDM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.64 and lowest of $1.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.00, which means current price is +556.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 1919353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2015, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $3.25, while B. Riley & Co. kept a Buy rating on CIDM stock. On November 04, 2013, analysts increased their price target for CIDM shares from 2.30 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67.

How has CIDM stock performed recently?

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9474, while it was recorded at 1.4920 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9644 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.60% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 759,327, which is approximately -26.058% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 514,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.84 million in CIDM stocks shares; and KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $0.73 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 921,668 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 855,380 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 833,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,610,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,545 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 580,809 shares during the same period.