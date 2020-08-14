Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Stock trading around $192.08 per share: What’s Next?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] surged by $6.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $198.205 during the day while it closed the day at $192.08. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, together with Zane Burke, chief executive officer of Livongo, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock has also loss -9.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDOC stock has inclined by 6.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 71.47% and gained 129.43% year-on date.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $17.11 billion, with 81.23 million shares outstanding and 80.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 4333894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on TDOC stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TDOC shares from 180 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 14.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 300.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.40.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.61. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -13.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.03, while it was recorded at 189.68 for the last single week of trading, and 142.28 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.12 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.87.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.40. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$41,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to 20.00%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,564 million, or 96.00% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,594,901, which is approximately 6.028% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,826,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.15 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 3.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

356 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 14,667,923 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 15,086,338 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 46,070,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,825,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,128,543 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,756,696 shares during the same period.