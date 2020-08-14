T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Is Currently 1.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] gained 1.46% or 1.66 points to close at $115.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3510792 shares. The company report on August 12, 2020 that T-Mobile Expands Popular “Test Drive” to Businesses; Launches No-Risk Network Trial.

What’s the news: T-Mobile is amping Test Drive© — one of the company’s first five Un-carrier moves — by extending the popular consumer program to businesses of all sizes. Dubbed the No-Risk Network Trial, the new program lets businesses try T-Mobile’s bigger, better network for free before they switch. To make it even easier to switch T-Mobile will offer a free phone, free service and a switch incentive. And, T-Mobile is launching a major ad campaign to showcase the benefits businesses get with the Un-carrier, now that Sprint is part of T-Mobile.

Why it matters: Now more than ever, businesses count on connectivity, and 60.4% of businesses say network coverage and reliability are the most important factors in choosing a wireless provider.1 T-Mobile is removing any doubts that the Un-carrier’s network is ready for business.

It opened the trading session at $114.27, the shares rose to $116.24 and dropped to $114.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMUS points out that the company has recorded 20.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -81.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 3510792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $116.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.71 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.11, while it was recorded at 113.62 for the last single week of trading, and 90.13 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.05. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $65,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 3.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $44,898 million, or 35.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 36,517,847, which is approximately 9.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,272,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.2 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 2.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 75,708,953 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 47,833,347 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 266,029,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,572,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,225,602 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 7,699,648 shares during the same period.