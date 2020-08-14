Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] Stock trading around $0.12 per share: What’s Next?

Stein Mart Inc. [NASDAQ: SMRT] closed the trading session at $0.12 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.123, while the highest price level was $0.18. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Stein Mart, Inc. Voluntarily Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) today announced that it and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida – Jacksonville Division (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Company has filed customary motions with the Bankruptcy Court that will authorize, upon Bankruptcy Court approval, the Company’s ability to maintain operations in the ordinary course of business, including, among other things, the payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption, payment of suppliers and vendors in the normal course of business, and the use of cash collateral. These motions are typical in the Chapter 11 process and the Company anticipates that they will be approved shortly after the commencement of its Chapter 11 case.

Details on the Company’s Chapter 11 process and go-forward strategy are as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.62 percent and weekly performance of -59.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -64.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, SMRT reached to a volume of 10262141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]:

Sidoti have made an estimate for Stein Mart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2016, representing the official price target for Stein Mart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stein Mart Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

SMRT stock trade performance evaluation

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.67. With this latest performance, SMRT shares dropped by -64.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.70 for Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3712, while it was recorded at 0.2382 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5492 for the last 200 days.

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Stein Mart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.85.

Return on Total Capital for SMRT is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,687.96. Additionally, SMRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,424.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 363.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Stein Mart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stein Mart Inc. go to 17.00%.

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.20% of SMRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 981,725, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 596,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73000.0 in SMRT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $59000.0 in SMRT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stein Mart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Stein Mart Inc. [NASDAQ:SMRT] by around 1,491,252 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,325,180 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 1,417,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,233,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMRT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,244,963 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 714,080 shares during the same period.