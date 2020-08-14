Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] stock Reiterated by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $26

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] closed the trading session at $20.60 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.53, while the highest price level was $20.72. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Two Directors Added to Six Flags Board of Directors.

Two Directors Announce Intention to Retire.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that Esi Eggleston Bracey and Enrique Ramirez Mena have been appointed to its board of directors, expanding membership to nine. These appointments represent the fourth and fifth new directors added this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.33 percent and weekly performance of 16.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, SIX reached to a volume of 2291974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68.

SIX stock trade performance evaluation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.06. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.61, while it was recorded at 19.73 for the last single week of trading, and 28.31 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.44. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.04.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 20.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $73,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to -4.57%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,298 million, or 80.30% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,800,000, which is approximately 64.847% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,653,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.66 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.42 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -2.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 21,572,210 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 26,034,204 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 15,412,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,018,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,725,182 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 18,644,502 shares during the same period.