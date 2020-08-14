SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] moved down -0.28: Why It’s Important

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] loss -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $18.07 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2020 that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months 2020 Results.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights .

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. represents 78.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.38 billion with the latest information. SEAS stock price has been found in the range of $17.39 to $18.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, SEAS reached a trading volume of 2159099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAS shares is $19.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $9 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SEAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEAS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SEAS stock

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.88. With this latest performance, SEAS shares gained by 19.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 17.49 for the last single week of trading, and 22.21 for the last 200 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Total Capital for SEAS is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 796.58. Additionally, SEAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 763.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] managed to generate an average of $20,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. go to 2.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

There are presently around $1,484 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAS stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 27,205,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 8,240,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.91 million in SEAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $115.59 million in SEAS stock with ownership of nearly 1.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS] by around 12,278,225 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 13,694,862 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 56,172,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,145,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,624,609 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,903,537 shares during the same period.