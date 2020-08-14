Seaport Global Securities lifts United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] loss -1.62% or -0.59 points to close at $35.81 with a heavy trading volume of 35383357 shares. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Air China Enhances UATP Network As Newest Airline Issuer.

The flag carrier will offer superior payment solutions to corporate travelers in the world’s largest travel market.

UATP announced today that the national flag carrier of China, Air China, has joined the Network as a UATP Issuer and will accept all UATP accounts as a form of payment.

It opened the trading session at $35.745, the shares rose to $37.52 and dropped to $35.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAL points out that the company has recorded -55.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -101.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 62.97M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 35383357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $41.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAL stock. On April 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UAL shares from 37 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.60.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.27, while it was recorded at 36.18 for the last single week of trading, and 55.07 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +14.33. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.96.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.35. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $31,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted 4.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $7,175 million, or 65.80% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 30,322,590, which is approximately -11.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 22,157,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $793.46 million in UAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $726.36 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 16,007,215 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 47,509,914 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 136,845,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,362,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,773,039 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 11,543,758 shares during the same period.