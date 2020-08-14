Scotiabank Downgrade Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Baker Hughes Company [NYSE: BKR] gained 2.04% on the last trading session, reaching $17.53 price per share at the time.

Baker Hughes Company represents 655.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.34 billion with the latest information. BKR stock price has been found in the range of $17.215 to $17.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 4974069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $20.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $19 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.04, while it was recorded at 17.06 for the last single week of trading, and 17.98 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.54.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 3.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.04. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of $1,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Company posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 2.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $17,555 million, or 99.90% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 377,427,884, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 93,727,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.14 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -16.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NYSE:BKR] by around 85,949,793 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 90,851,499 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 824,603,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,001,404,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,026,119 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 7,337,301 shares during the same period.