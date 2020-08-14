Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] Stock trading around $2.51 per share: What’s Next?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.51 at the close of the session, up 0.40%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Rigel Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Business Update, and Overviews COVID-19 Program.

Second quarter net product sales of $15.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 47%.

University of Amsterdam in vitro studies showed fostamatinib blocked macrophage hyper-inflammatory response to serum from severe COVID-19 patients.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 17.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIGL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.64 and lowest of $2.4874 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.24, which means current price is +104.07% above from all time high which was touched on 07/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, RIGL reached a trading volume of 3486839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on RIGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has RIGL stock performed recently?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, RIGL shares dropped by -23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.53 and a Gross Margin at +98.47. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.83.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -69.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.48. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$410,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIGL.

Insider trade positions for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

There are presently around $376 million, or 90.00% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,462,703, which is approximately -2.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,709,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.43 million in RIGL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.35 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly 1.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 10,780,675 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,893,781 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 128,280,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,954,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,040,204 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,131,144 shares during the same period.