RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] moved down -29.04: Why It’s Important

RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ: RIBT] closed the trading session at $0.58 on 08/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4901, while the highest price level was $0.65. The company report on August 12, 2020 that RiceBran Technologies Reports 2Q 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

Peter Bradley to Take on Role of Executive Chairman, Brent Rystrom to Leave.

Company has Engaged BMO Capital Markets to Conduct a Review of Strategic Alternatives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.41 percent and weekly performance of -30.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 100.21K shares, RIBT reached to a volume of 3719488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for RiceBran Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for RiceBran Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RIBT stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for RIBT shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RiceBran Technologies is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

RIBT stock trade performance evaluation

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.39. With this latest performance, RIBT shares dropped by -24.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.33 for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8476, while it was recorded at 0.7593 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3149 for the last 200 days.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.97 and a Gross Margin at -3.63. RiceBran Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.92.

Return on Total Capital for RIBT is now -47.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.38. Additionally, RIBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] managed to generate an average of -$113,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.RiceBran Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RiceBran Technologies posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RiceBran Technologies go to 40.00%.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 45.40% of RIBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIBT stocks are: CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO with ownership of 10,649,068, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.85% of the total institutional ownership; DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,238,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in RIBT stocks shares; and BLEICHROEDER LP, currently with $0.99 million in RIBT stock with ownership of nearly -14.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RiceBran Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ:RIBT] by around 101,733 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 993,869 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,634,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,730,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIBT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,956 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 509,635 shares during the same period.